Free green waste collection events planned now through December

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District this fall has planned a series of green waste collection events throughout the region. The free events will be offered Oct. 1 – Dec. 4 for residents to dispose of dry and dead vegetation and other fire fuels cleared from around homes.

TMFPD officials said green waste collection days “offer the best alternative to create defensible space,” which should be a zone of 30 to 100 feet around the home cleared of dry and dead vegetation and shrubs, tree branches and other fire fuels.

Examples of approved materials for drop-off at the collection events include junipers, pines, sagebrush and rabbitbrush.

Household garbage, lumber, hazardous materials, tree stumps with root balls attached, dirt and gravel, and grass clippings are not allowed. Tree stumps larger than 8 inches in diameter are also not accepted. Items must be loose, not in bags.

The free green waste collection events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Events will be canceled for weather conditions or in the case of a Red Flag Warning. Residents can check event status at TMFPD.us.

Items dumped outside of waste collection hours will be considered illegal dumping.

Dates and locations for the green waste collection events are:

Oct. 1-2 : Washoe Valley , Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley

: , Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley Oct. 9 : Geiger Grade (pickup truck loads only, no trailers or flatbeds ), Location to be announced

: ), Location to be announced Oct. 15-16 : Lemmon Valley , Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar St., Reno

: , Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar St., Reno Oct. 15-16: Silver Lake , Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno

, Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno Oct. 22: Palomino Valley , Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

, Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley Oct. 23: Spanish Springs , Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

, Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks Nov. 5: Mogul (pickup truck loads only, no trailers or flatbeds ), Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave., Reno, NV 89523

), Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave., Reno, NV 89523 Nov. 5: Rancho Haven , Location to be announced

, Location to be announced Nov. 6: Wadsworth , Location to be announced

, Location to be announced Dec. 3-4: Washoe Valley, Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley

More information on creating defensible space is online at livingwithfire.com.

Source: TMFPD