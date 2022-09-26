Five events: Axes, drag and Kenny Wayne Shepherd (but not in that order)

It’s officially fall, and events are starting to move indoors. Starting, but not completely. If you’re up for one last outdoor summer-style hurrah while the temperatures are still summer-like, we’ve got you covered on this week’s list. We’ve also thrown in a couple of indoor events, you know, in case you’re tired of all that sunshine blah.

Battle, Axe & Tracks is finally here after what seems like a lengthy wait (but in reality we first announced it in February). The festival includes two stages, two days, and a pre-festival “axe battle” to determine which guitarist will win a slot for their band to perform on the festival stage Sunday. That all sounds way more sensible than adding an axe-throwing competition into a concert. Oh wait, there’s that too, included in the ticket price. Okay then. The bowling stadium is finally being used for something other than – we’re not really sure. Anyway, Junkee Clothing Exchange is putting its many costumes to use with an immersive haunted house full of dark corners and horrific scenes. It’ll fit right in to downtown Reno. Details here. Cheryl Strayed’s “Tiny Beautiful Things,” adapted by Greek bride Nia Vardalos, debuts this week at Reno Little Theater. According to RLT’s description, it’s “a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.” Disclosure: Our newsletter editor has a role in the play. We’ve heard it’s good. Generally local theater is, even more so when the actors are excited about the material. Details here. Take a short drive to Dayton to catch the “Mackay Day” Mining Competition at the Sutro Tunnel. We covered the tunnel earlier this year and it’s a cool site to check out. Add in some muckers, old-timey mining demonstrations, a chili-cookoff and kids activities and it sounds like you should wear boots and a bib and maybe bring some antacid. Shifting gears, it’s the last week to catch the “Drag in the West” exhibition by photographer Sam Roblin at The Depot Gallery in Sparks. The live performance photos feature queens from Reno and Portland with an aim to “visually represent the vibrance and electricity of a local drag performance through a combination of fragmented moments, portraits, blur, and movement.”