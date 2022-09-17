City offers 300 discounted trees to customers

The City of Reno is offering 300 discounted trees to Reno residents through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills by planting trees.

Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree. Trees are available for pick-up at Idlewild Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Residents agree to properly maintain the tree, which includes the requirement to have an automatic watering system in place. An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.

The five types of trees offered this year have been selected for their hardiness to Reno’s climate and soils and include the following:

Large growing canopy trees: Honeylocust Deodar Cedar

Medium canopy size trees: Modell Pine

Small canopy size trees: Chitalpa Eastern Redbud



Source: City of Reno.