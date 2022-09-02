City reverses course on future of Paradise Park facility after seniors express outrage

City of Reno officials late today announced they are reversing course on plans to lease one of its facilities at Paradise Park.

That announcement came after media coverage that reported about outrage levied at city officials by senior members of the community who said they were taken by surprise by the city’s plans. Those plans were pushed by Council member Oscar Delgado but were widely rejected by seniors at a recent parks and recreation commission meeting.

City officials earlier this week would not respond to requests for comment, but today issued the following statement:

“City of Reno officials would like to thank everyone who has provided feedback related to the proposal to lease Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center,” said spokesperson Matt Brown. “We have evaluated the initial feedback and determined that more research and community input is needed before developing long-term plans for both Teglia’s Paradise Park and Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center.”

Brown also said community meetings planned to discuss the issue have been postponed.

Officials previously said that seniors were not bringing in enough money to cover the facility’s costs and leasing the building to a nonprofit would earn the city more money.

“Looking ahead, staff will conduct more research and come back to residents with a comprehensive plan for community engagement and input related to both the park and the center,” Brown said. “It takes input from all to continue creating a community that people are proud to call home.”