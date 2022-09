Carson City, Nevada invites travelers to recharge their western spirit (sponsored)

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days; live them!” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations

There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the window rolled down with your arm out – surfing the breeze – as you and your friends or family make your way toward adventure. It’s more than just traveling. Some might even call it a feeling. One that Carson City, Nevada is aiming to capture via a new campaign designed to drive people (pun intended) to its centerpoint destination.

Just 30 minutes east of Lake Tahoe, and 30 minutes south of Reno, Carson City is where the old west is preserved with a modern twist. Nevada’s state capital, brimming with history, is leaning into the ‘Good Ol’ Days’ enticing visitors with its old west charm and numerous Nevada-centric activities and events.

“As we developed this campaign, what stood out in the research were the narratives of simpler times and feelings of togetherness that people were longing for in their experiences,” said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “While the concept is simple enough, we all know the last few years have been anything but simple for travelers. Our goal is to remind people, whether they have one night or one week to travel somewhere, that the memories you make via travel will last a lifetime.”

The proximity and ease of access to some of northern Nevada’s most notable attractions make Carson City a natural home base for visitors’ experiences. With abundant outdoor recreation opportunities, the V&T Railway and Carson Canyon Railbike Tours, museums and galleries, the Kit Carson Trail and a revitalized downtown area, there are endless ways people can spend their time while visiting. At day’s end, visitors can rest and relax in the comfort of one of many lodging properties available that won’t break the bank.

“We hear the word ‘charming’ often from visitors when describing our downtown area,” Peterson said. “With boutique shops, diverse dining options, and expansive mountain views, not to mention dozens of events held downtown, it’s our hub and a ‘must-see’ when visiting.”

From Nevada’s largest celebration of statehood, The Nevada Day Parade, to Ghost Walking Tours and the Stewart Indian School Father’s Day Powwow, to name a few, events in Carson City stand out for their quintessential Silver State pride. While June and October are typically prime time “event months” in Carson City, with events nearly every weekend, they take place throughout the year offering something for everyone.

“Since Forbes listed Carson City, Nevada as the top places to travel in the U.S. during the pandemic, we’ve been building momentum as a visitor destination,” Peterson said. “This new campaign will allow us to keep educating existing and potential visitors about all there is to do and see in Carson City.”

The good ol’ days are happening now in Carson City. Learn more at visitcarsoncity.com.