RTC to install roundabout on West Fourth Street

Construction begins Monday, Aug. 29 on a new roundabout on Fourth Street and Woodland Avenue in west Reno. Regional Transportation Commission officials said the project should take just under a year to complete and will improve safety at the intersection.

“Roundabouts provide a number of benefits. Studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by 30%,” RTC officials said, adding that the nature of how they work forces vehicles to slow down and fewer head-on and T-bone collisions occur.

Officials said the current design, which keeps Fourth Street traffic moving and has stop signs at the cross streets, forces drivers to wait for gaps in traffic to make turns. Both Woodland Avenue and Mesa Park Road will be included in the roundabout design.

In addition to the roundabout, RTC will add new bicycle and pedestrian amenities and lighting.

The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2023 and will cost about $4.3 million.

More information on the project is available at 4th-Woodland-Roundabout.com.