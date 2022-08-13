Registration now open to all for Civics 101 (sponsored)

The Reno-based National Judicial College and the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to present a workshop on civic rights and responsibilities.

The program, Civics 101, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, at the Chamber’s headquarters, 4065 S. Virginia St., Suite 101 in Reno. Civics 101 is open to the public.

The cost of $20 per person includes refreshments during the program and lunch afterward. Register here.

Civics 101 will explain civic responsibilities such as voting and serving on a jury, the branches of government, voter registration, the rule of law, and how to work with the government to address problems you might be having as an individual or enterprise. Several local lawmakers and representatives will be in attendance at the event, as well, so attendees can make meaningful connections to the people who serve them.

Speakers will include Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver, National Judicial College President Benes Z. Aldana, retired judges Ken Howard and Larry Sage, former State Senator and Nevada Gaming Commissioner Ben Kieckhefer, former State Senator and Chief of Staff to the Governor Yvanna Cancela, former Nevada Assemblywoman Amber Joiner and Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez from the Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

For more information, contact Susan Robinson, the College’s director of advancement, at [email protected] or Kristine Brown Caliger, the Chamber’s director of member engagement, [email protected].

About The National Judicial College

Founded in 1963 at the recommendation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and based in Reno, Nevada, since 1964, The National Judicial College remains the only educational institution in the country that teaches courtroom skills to judges of all types from all 50 states, Indian Country and abroad. The categories of judges served by the nonprofit and nonpartisan NJC decide more than 95 percent of the cases in the United States.

