Regents to discuss merging Great Basin College with UNR

The Nevada Board of Regents is scheduled to hear next week details about a possible consolidation of Elko-based Great Basin College into the University of Nevada, Reno.

‘Presidents [Joyce] Helens and [Brian] Sandoval request the Board of Regents approval of continued research and analysis into what a closer alliance – a consolidation – between GBC & UNR would look like…,” the regents’ agenda notes.

“After four years of successful GBC/UNR institutional collaborations, we recognize building the future vision of our better serving our stakeholders can materialize only with the continued support of the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents…” the agenda adds.

Regent approval of further discussion about a merger would pave the way for input by members of the public. The agenda notes that similar considerations have occurred nationwide due to institutions struggling financially – indeed, UNR recently took over Sierra Nevada University operations and has combined faculty and programs.

SNC is now the University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe. But the agenda suggests GBC and UNR are both in a healthy position to merge.

GBC is already sharing certain services and programs with UNR, such as legal counsel and construction management.

“GBC continued a conversation with UNR to consider exploring a closer alliance that would benefit students and communities we serve and insure the rural Nevada higher education legacy,” the agenda states. “From there the GBC/UNR executive teams met to begin preliminary discussions, following the same ‘opportunity criteria’ to guide the discussion.”

The regents are scheduled to meet Sept. 8 and 9, 2022 at Great Basin College.