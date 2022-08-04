Rare rainstorm hits Reno area, creates colorful sky east of town (photos)

Heavy rain hit Midtown and other parts of the city Wednesday dropping more than an inch of precipitation and drawing locals out to enjoy the rare summer occurrence. More rain is expected through Friday night including afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Wednesday’s rainfall was recorded by NWS at 1.22 inches of precipitation, a record high for the date and nearly a half inch more than the total rainfall for January through July combined. Total precipitation for the year is less than half of average at 1.96 inches. The average year-to-date precipitation total is 4.72 inches.

The warm temperatures – with daytime highs in the 90s – combined with the rain have put Reno’s humidity at nearly 70% as of 5 a.m. today. (Those with frizz concerns may want to wear a hat or use extra hair product.)

A flood watch has been issued for the region continuing through 10 p.m. Thursday, with the NWS noting the potential for “excessive rainfall.”

A Bird scooter barely survived the rush of water filling the city’s streets and storm drains.

Meanwhile, areas east of Reno enjoyed a spectacular evening sky. Check out photos from Ty O’Neil’s gallery below.

You might also be interested in CITY: Prepare for Thanksgiving Storms