PHOTOS: UNR unveils updated Argenta Hall

Argenta Hall on the University of Nevada, Reno campus this week reopened to students for the first time after being closed down in July 2019 from an explosion in the building’s boiler room.

In addition to repairs from the explosion, the dorm facility was updated with new paint, carpet, food courts and interior design. New to the Hall is the Downunder Dining Commons, a convenience store, dining areas and restaurants and a redesigned common area allowing for up to 500 students.

One of the new dining features is the “Student Choice” food facility, where students will vote once a semester on the type of cuisine provided.

The common dining area is open to all UNR students and faculty will a meal pass, but only residents of the Hall will have access to the upper floors and living areas.

Each floor is also furnished with individual study areas with access to the university’s facilities online, and digital media equipment such as HD monitors. Resident advisors were putting finishing touches to the common areas in preparation for the reopening on Thursday.

The renovation cost $78 million.

