PHOTOS: New Hug High School nearly ready for students

Photos by Eric Marks

A ribbon cutting and open house for the new Proctor R. Hug High School is set for 3 p.m. today, but This Is Reno photographer Eric Marks got a preview last week of Washoe County School District’s newest high school.

Principal Cristina Oronoz will be on hand to cut the ribbon with remarks from Gov. Steve Sisolak and Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead.

The 295,000-square-foot school has two gyms, a 425-seat performing arts center, a media center and a music room full of instruments for students to use. It also has a library with actual books — as opposed to digital-only options — but don’t expect to see lockers. Students and schools have shifted away from student storage options in the past several years, especially as schools move to digital tools and paperless systems.

About 2,200 students will start classes at the high school on Aug. 15. Most of the students are moving over from the old Hug High School location, with some others rezoned from Spanish Springs and North Valleys high schools.

Check out photos of the new school in the gallery below.