PHOTOS: ‘Into The Woods’ musical at Bartley Ranch is funny and fierce

Broadway Production “Into The Woods” can be seen locally for about the next month. The 1987 Steven Sondheim musical blends traditional fairy tales to create a wildly funny – and, at times, ridiculous –- story enacted through song, dance, a few skirmishes and tomfoolery among the characters.

Attendees will immediately pick up on characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Jack and The Beanstalk, among some of the fairy tales that inspire this modern rendition.

The production is a partnership between Sierra School of Performing Arts and Reno Little Theater. It runs through August at Bartley Ranch’s amphitheater – one of the best venues in town for this kind of production.

After August, it moves to Reno Little Theater for a handful of dates, then to the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City from Sept. 16 to 18.

The musical is long. It clocks in at more than two hours – extending from 7:30 to about 10 p.m. with a short intermission.

The cast is massive – about 25 people of all ages – and features incredibly talented local performers. Those familiar with local theater will recognize the actors.

A couple of the characters at Thursday’s dress rehearsal were played by two different actors. The actor list below shows this is to prepare actors to take over their respective roles as the schedule evolves.

Bring a sweatshirt or jacket for the evening that will begin to cool after the sun goes down. The production is well-suited for all ages. Expect to be entertained with plenty of laughs.

Details

Tickets

VIP Seats (available only in advance) – $55 – VIP ticket includes an assigned premium seat in center rows A-C plus access to a reserved VIP parking spot in the lot closest to the Hawkins Amphitheater entrance. There will be signage at the entry to the lot, and an attendant will help guide you.

Premium Seats – $40 in advance ($45 at the door)

Gallery Seats – $30 in advance ($35 at the door)

Upper Side Seats – $25 in advance ($30 at the door)

Lawn Seats (unassigned) – $18 – Bring your blankets or low-back chairs, and enjoy an evening of entertainment under the stars. No glass, pets, or high-backed chairs, please. As a courtesy to everyone in our audience, we ask that you keep children safely seated during the performance.

Credits

Music & Lyrics by: Stephen Sondheim

Book by: James Lapine

Originally directed on Broadway by: James Lapine

Directed by: Janet Lazarus

Actors

Narrator: Kirk Gardner

The Witch: Hannah Blayney (8/13, 8/19, 8/21, 8/27) & Cindy Sabatini (8/12, 8/18, 8/20, 8/26)

The Baker: Chad Sweet

The Baker’s Wife: Melissa Taylor

Cinderella: Darby Beckwith (8/13, 8/19, 8/21, 8/27) & Elise Van Dyne (8/12, 8/18, 8/20, 8/26)

Jack: Quentin Powers (8/18, 8/19, 8/20, 8/21, 8/26, 8/27) & Sam Crabtree (8/12, 8/13)

Little Red Ridinghood: Tara Rispin

Jack’s Mother: Lynette Gardner

Stepmother: Barbara Brand

Stepsisters: Amy Nygren & Marissa Sanseri

Mysterious Man: Erich Goldstein

Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf: Scott Hernandez

Rapunzel: Adalynn Wells

Rapunzel’s Prince: Patrick Mink

Cinderella’s Mother: Hannah Blayney (8/12, 8/18, 8/20, 8/26) & Cindy Sabatini (8/13, 8/19, 8/21, 8/27)

Giant/Granny: Marti Creveling

Sleeping Beauty: Maddy Regrut

Snow White: Imani Valle

Steward: Luis Galvez

Cinderella’s Father: Jon Marshall

Milky White: Reno Biondi

Children’s Ensemble: Reno Biondi, Elizabeth Espinoza, Lily McCaskill, Aila McCaskill, Imani Valle