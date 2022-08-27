New program seeks locally grown or processed products to feed Nevadans

Local food producers in Nevada can now apply to be part of a program that sources Nevada-grown or processed food products for distribution through the state’s regional food banks.

The Home Feeds Nevada Agriculture Food Purchase program was created in 2021 during the state’s legislative session. It allows Nevada Department of Agriculture to purchase foods that are grown, produced or processed in the state and distribute them.

NDA is working with Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square, and their food bank networks, to get the locally-sourced food to Nevadans in need.

“Our staff at the NDA have been working hard to address food security, and the impact this program will have on Nevadans in need and the agricultural community is immense,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “Despite Nevada receiving federal funding for food security annually, the pandemic exacerbated existing gaps in Nevada’s food system and revealed weaknesses in serving our population.”

The state used $2 million from American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the Home Feeds Nevada program. In addition to feeding those who are hungry with fresh, local produce, Ott said it will expand economic opportunities for Nevada’s agribusinesses.

Applications are accepted from local farmers, ranchers, food producers and processors based in Nevada. Food storage and transportation providers that can assist with aggregating and transporting food should also apply.

More information on the program is at agri.nv.gov/HFN.

Source: NDA