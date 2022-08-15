Nevada Donor Network’s Team returns home with 22 gold medals from the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games of America (sponsored)

Six transplant recipients/living donors from both Las Vegas and Reno competed in this year’s event

Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is proud to welcome home the six athletes from Team Nevada after a successful showing at the 2022 Donate Life Transplant Games of America including winning 22 gold medals, five silver medals and seven bronze medals. Held in San Diego over the past week, Team Nevada athletes, comprised of transplant recipients and living donors, competed in a variety of events such as swimming, track & field, and bowling.

“Congratulations to Team Nevada who brought home 34 medals, including a whopping 22 gold medals, and we couldn’t be prouder of their success,” said Joe Ferreira, chief executive officer of Nevada Donor Network. “Competing in The Transplant Games is an opportunity to spread awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation, how it can impact individuals who received a lifesaving gift, celebrate the success of transplantation and increase registration in Nevada, where more than 600 Nevadans are currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

Team Nevada results below:

JoAnne Gipson, age 66, Living Kidney Donor, Reno

Gold – Women 60-69 400-Yard Dash

Silver – Women 60-69 200-Yard Dash

Bronze – Women 60-69 100-Yard Dash

Bronze – Women 60-69 1500-Yard Race Walk

Bronze – Women 60-69 Discus Throw

Bronze – Women 60-69 Shot Put

Dinorah Arambula, age 59, Kidney Transplant Recipient, Las Vegas

Gold – Texas Hold’em Poker

Gold – Women 50-59 Long Jump

Gold – Women 50-59 High Jump

Gold – Women 50-59 1500-Yard Run

Gold – Women 50-59 1500 Yard Race Walk

Gold – Women 50-59 100-Yard Dash

Gold- Women 50-59 200-Yard Dash

Gold – Darts 301: Women Age 50-59

Gold – Darts Cricket: Women Age 50-59

Gold – Women 50-59 400 Yard Dash

Gold – Women 50-59 800 Yard Run

Silver – 5K Walk/Run

Bronze – Women 50-59 Discus Throw

Bronze – Women 50-59 Softball Throw

Brienna Love, age 17, Pediatric Heart Transplant Recipient, Las Vegas

Gold – Division One Mixed Ages Bowling, Ages 14-17

Gold – Women 14-17 400-Yard Dash

Gold – Women 14-17 100-Yard Dash

Gold – Women 14-17 High Jump

Gold – Women 14-17 Long Jump

Gold – Women 14-17 Discus Throw

Gold – Women 14-17 Shot Put

Silver – Women 14-17 200-Yard Dash

Silver – Women 14-17 Softball Throw

Silver – Darts Cricket: Women Ages 14-17

Bronze – Darts 301: Women Ages 14-17

Osker Gamboa, age 17, Pediatric Heart Transplant Recipient, Las Vegas

Gold – Men’s 14-17 100-yard Breaststroke

Gold – Bowling Division One Mixed Ages 14-17

June Monroe, age 50, Living Kidney Donor, Las Vegas

Gold – Women’s 50-59 100-yard Breaststroke

Becky Mintz, heart transplant recipient from Las Vegas, also competed on Team Nevada.

Every two years the Transplant Games of America gathers thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals, supporters and spectators for the world’s largest celebration of life. At the Transplant Games, recipients are given the chance to show the world that having a transplant is a second chance at a full, productive, and inspiring life as well as display to their donor families what their gift means to them. This is the first in-person event for the Transplant Games since 2018.

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 57 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 100,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope.

At Nevada Donor Network, they encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org/.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.