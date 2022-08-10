Levitt AMP Carson City presents Grammy nominee Danielle Nicole (sponsored)

This prolific blues artist makes her Carson City debut with Buddy Emmer opening.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the 6th in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, Aug. 13, we are thrilled to present to the Levitt AMP Carson City stage Grammy nominated blues artist Danielle Nicole and opening for Danielle Nicole is the Buddy Emmer Band.

Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of internationally acclaimed Blues/Rock band Trampled Under Foot, Danielle Nicole Schnebelen stepped out on her own in 2015 with her debut album “Wolf Den.” In 2018, Nicole returned with a follow-up release via Concord Records entitled “Cry No More” garnering a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Contemporary Blues Album and 2 Blues Music Awards for Bassist and Female Contemporary Artist, among a slew of Blues Blast Music Awards and 3 Independent Blues Awards.

Nicole’s “distinctive, inventive bass work”—which resulted in her becoming the first female to receive nomination for the Blues Foundation’s 2014 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist – Bass—“is the product of years of intensive roadwork; and although her voice draws comparisons to artists such as Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt and Etta James, it is only the feeling in which she will invoke those memories. Nicole’s show, style and tone are all her own and can only be experienced.” Learn more about her work at www.daniellenicole.com.

This concert takes place as the Brewery Arts Center opens their new exhibition on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Part of the Machine, Rock & Pinball! This exhibit features playable retro pinball machines with corresponding Rock & Roll artifacts. Some of the items include the KISS pinball machine with Peter Kris’ drum set, “Tommy” pinball machine with Pete Townshend’s guitar and many more! In the spirit of barrier free that accompanies each Levitt event, we are offering this exhibition with free admission every Saturday from 5-7pm before each Levitt event. Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer.

On August 20 Eddie 9V will take the stage with Colin Ross opening and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking.

Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org

