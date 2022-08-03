Levitt AMP Carson City presents Bad Mother Nature (sponsored)

A popular Sacramento band will rock the Capital City this Saturday night.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the 6th in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, Aug. 6, we are thrilled to present to the Levitt AMP Carson City stage Bad Mother Nature and opening for Bad Mother Nature is Greg Gilmore & the Fever Dreams for a perfectly rockin’ night.

Bad Mother Nature is a four-piece rock band from Sacramento, CA, consisting of guitarist/bassist duo Axel Ahrens and Corey Allred, pianist Ryan Allred, and drummer Jon McCann. Since their inception in the summer of 2016, Bad Mother Nature has been steadily grinding away in California’s clubs and dive bars, honing their sound by refining a balance between their driving guitar-riffs and nuanced, progressive piano.

With several regional tours to their name, including stops at legendary venues like the Viper Room in Hollywood, Ace of Spades in Sacramento, and House of Blues Anaheim (in addition to local festival appearances at Folsom LIVE! and Rainbowfest), the group has begun to make a name for themselves. www.badmothernature.com

This concert takes place as the Brewery Arts Center opens their new exhibition on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Part of the Machine, Rock & Pinball! This exhibit features playable retro pinball machines with corresponding Rock & Roll artifacts. Some of the items include the KISS pinball machine with Peter Kris’ drum set, “Tommy” pinball machine with Pete Townshend’s guitar and many more! In the spirit of barrier free that accompanies each Levitt event, we are offering this exhibition with free admission every Saturday from 5-7 p.m. before each Levitt event.

Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. On August 13 will be Grammy Nominated Blues Artist Danielle Nicole, Eddie 9V will be Aug. 20, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org.

