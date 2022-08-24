Levitt AMP Carson City 2022 comes to a close with High Step Society (sponsored)

Brewery Arts Center wins three-year Levitt AMP grant guaranteeing free, live music until at least 2025

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the final concert of the sixth in-person season. Some have claimed it is the best season yet so grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Exciting news comes with this week’s event as the the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation just announced that the Brewery Arts Center has been selected as a 3 year grant recipient for a total of $90,000 in funding to produce free, live concerts through the summer of 2025! The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series through the Brewery Arts Center has presented 68 in person concerts so far and 27 flatbed concerts since June of 2016 – all barrier free.

“It is an absolute honor for the Brewery Arts Center and Carson City to receive this kind of commitment from the Levitt Foundation”, says Gina Lopez Brewery Arts Center’s Executive Director “and the next step is to build a permanent amphitheater in the space where the temporary stage now sits in order to ensure the longevity of the series for generations to come”.

This Saturday, Aug. 27, we are thrilled to present headliners High Step Society at 8pm and opening for them is Moons of Jupiter at 7 p.m.

When the honeyed tones of the Jazz Age meld with the hottest bass drops of the new millennium, you get High Step Society’s elixir of Electro Bass Jazz. Merging dance music from our past with sounds for the future, High Step Society features sultry vocals, a blasting sexy horn section that soars over syncopated high hats, rat-a-tat snares and dirty synths. The cats in the band are electronic music producers as well as educated jazz musicians. High Step Society is rethinking jazz with unorthodox arrangements, and bringing a touch of elegance to electronic music.

The band is “at once groovy and raucously tight, High Step Society’s tunes growl to a Cotton Club vibe that plunges the depths of the EDM trench.” (Eugene Weekly, 10/8/15). They ”take it to the next level with live horn sections, sultry singers and energetic dance beats that capture the excitement of the jazz age and rocket launch it a century into the future.”

This concert takes place as the Brewery Arts Center opens their new exhibition on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Part of the Machine, Rock & Pinball! This exhibit features playable retro pinball machines with corresponding Rock & Roll artifacts. Some of the items include the KISS pinball machine with Peter Kris’ drum set, “Tommy” pinball machine with Pete Townshend’s guitar and many more! In the spirit of barrier free that accompanies

each Levitt event, we are offering this exhibition with free admission every Saturday from 5-7pm before each Levitt event.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

