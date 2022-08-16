KPS3 ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list (sponsored)

Second consecutive year that KPS3 has been ranked

Today, Inc. revealed that for the second consecutive year KPS3 has ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. KPS3 ranked No. 4,911 on the 2022 Inc. 5000. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s amazing what is possible when you put your people first,” said Rob Gaedtke, president & CEO. “Their happiness and growth is a reflection of this honor and proves that balancing work and life can be a successful business model. The team at KPS3 is stronger and better than ever and we enjoy watching that translate to our clients and their business success.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

KPS3 is a branding agency, veteran PR firm and innovative digital shop all in one. Established in 1991, the Reno, Nevada-based marketing and communications agency services clients spanning healthcare, higher education, SaaS, e-commerce, nonprofit and government organizations, travel and tourism and more.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About KPS3

As an integrated marketing agency, KPS3 delivers purposeful branding, marketing and public relations focused on moving companies toward growth. KPS3 delivers opportunities through data, propelling companies to act on that data by connecting brand-centric creative and communications with quantifiable results. KPS3 brings insights to life. Learn more at kps3.com.

