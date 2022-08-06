Jehovah’s Witnesses end pandemic pause with ‘cart witnessing’

Jehovah’s Witnesses this week will give new meaning to the phrase “Jesus take the wheel,” as they take to the streets across Nevada with rolling carts of religious literature.
The move is a return to public evangelism after a pandemic pause in door-to-door preaching. They call it “cart witnessing.”
“We have kept busy during this pandemic, reaching our neighbors by letters and phone calls,” Jamie Dunjey, a local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses said. “Now we are excited to move on to the next phase, our in-person public ministry.”
The rolling carts launched in 2011 in New York City – perhaps because they were more practical in a city of high rises – and now there are more than 165,000 rolling carts loaded with the organization’s Bible-based literature around the world.
People with the church were even seen in Poland and Ukraine where refugees were fleeing a Russian invasion in March of this year.
Earning converts to the religion isn’t necessarily the goal, but it’s welcomed. One source estimates one new convert takes 6,500 hours of activity or visits to 740 households. Let’s hope they have good wheels on those carts.
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications professional with more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing, public relations and communications in northern Nevada. Kristen graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in photography and minor in journalism and has a Master of Science in Management and Leadership. She also serves as director of communications for Nevada Cancer Coalition, a statewide nonprofit. Though she now lives in Atlanta, she is a Nevadan for life and uses her three-hour time advantage to get a jump on the morning’s news.
You must be logged in to post a comment.