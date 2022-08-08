Jardon resigns from City Council to become Downtown Reno Partnership executive

Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon today was announced to replace outgoing Downtown Reno Partnership Alex Stettinski as executive director.

She will resign from the Reno City Council to assume the duties for the partnership.

Chris Shanks, DRP board president, said the search committee for the executive director considered candidates from around the county but wanted to fill the position with somebody from Reno.

“We narrowed it down to three candidates — including one from Dallas — but Neoma rose to the top with her skills and experience, her connections in the community, and her deep understanding of and passion for downtown Reno,” he said.

Jardon said she was looking forward to leading the DRP.

“While I am sad to be leaving everyone at the City of Reno, and the advocacy work I have done on behalf of the residents of Ward 5, I am thrilled to be following my passion of bettering Downtown Reno in this new position,” she said.

Jardon has been an advocate of the Reno Works program at city hall, a program that puts people experiencing homelessness back to work and into training. She was also instrumental in raising money for a number of homeless resources, such as the Village on Sage Street. She has served on the DRP board as the Reno City Council representative.

She served on the council since 2012. She will start at the DRP Aug. 15.