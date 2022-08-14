German American fusion in Midtown

When it comes to food, I’ll try just about anything once. So, when I saw a peanut butter burger on the menu at Brauhaus 701, I knew I had to go for it.

In the end, I was not disappointed.

Touted as a German restaurant, the Midtown eatery that opened in 2018 has some classic items on its menu like the giant pretzel and plenty of bratwurst, but it’s also heavy in German American fusion cuisine including big burgers, onion rings and fries.

The restaurant perfectly fits in with its surroundings, sandwiched between Homegrown Gastropub and Whiskey Lounge. It’s a large, open space with a long, fully stocked bar and high-top dining tables opposite.

The number of liquors are countless, used to conjure up the gems on their cocktail list—like the Malibu Barbie and Orange Tic Tac—as well as anything else you can dream up. There’s also a beer and wine list.

For grub, the peanut butter burger is honestly worth the try, just a hair different than the PB&J burgers you may have heard of elsewhere. At Brauhaus, the Angus beef patty is smeared with peanut butter and perfectly complemented by salty bacon with melted American cheese and the typical fixin’s: lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

The pastrami chicken sandwich is also delicious. Resembling a burger, and served on a hamburger bun, the meat-heavy sandwich includes pastrami and grilled chicken, topped with Swiss cheese and spicy mustard for a nod to the eatery’s German roots (plus those same fixings, hold the pickles).

The truth is you can get your burger just about any way you like it: Italian style with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, with ham and pineapple like a Hawaiian pizza, from the ocean using a salmon patty topped with tartar sauce or even with bratwurst, which is a little more expected.

Regardless of what entrée you order, we highly recommend upgrading your fries to the duck fat fries. Crispy on the outside but still soft on the inside, these fries are just a tad better than the originals thanks to the rich flavor duck fat adds to food. Or opt for the Brauhaus fries tossed in a flavorful dry rub or the Bratcho fries, complete with bratwurst, sauerkraut, jalapeños and cheese sauce.

The menu is rounded out with a selection of boards, some vegan menu items, salads, desserts and additional sides served with a hint of German heritage.

We especially appreciate that Brauhaus 701 is open late, serving up their unique menu until 11 p.m. most days of the week, and until midnight Friday to Saturday. Sometimes the kitchen closes earlier, but even at 9:30 p.m. on a Monday, we were promptly served.

Details 713 S. Virginia St., Reno, Nev. 89502

775-384-6756

Monday – Thursday 5 to 11 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. to midnight

Saturday noon to midnight

Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

