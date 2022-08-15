Five events to check out this week: The Cobra Skulls are back in town edition

Summer is winding down, Burning Man is around the corner, and so is the annual rib fest in Sparks. But first, we have a mental health summit, the annual Lake Tahoe forum, some killer punk rock, a free outdoor dance festival and jazz marking this week’s list of events we think you should consider.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience. Tickets start at $40, and it is sure to be a visual treat. Free dance. Check out the Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival, which will be presented free to the public on the plaza at the Pioneer Center in the heart of downtown Reno. The plaza will open at 6 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance each night. Performances are Saturday and Sunday. Cobra Skulls, originally from Reno – way, way back to the mid-aughts – are back in town for the Rock Against Racism benefit show at The Bluebird. They are joined by The Fleshies and locals Thee Saturday Nights, Pussy Velour and Action Bastard. Organizers said it’s “a show of multicultural solidarity … presented to raise awareness of the rise of racist and xenophobic rhetoric in our communities and to support efforts put forth by mutual aid groups.” Details. The annual Tahoe Summit is back this week. White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy will give the keynote address on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. This year’s summit is hosted by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. The New World Jazz Project is at Reno Little Theater on Sunday. A ‘pay-what-you-can’ event ($20 is suggested), New World Jazz Project performs groove-oriented original compositions and nouveau arrangements of American standards ranging from adult contemporary to bebop.