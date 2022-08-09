Five events to check out this week: Reno theater rising

With Hot/Rainy August Nights in the rearview mirror – fuzzy dice and all – we are looking forward to less traffic congestion and the impending end of summer. That means, of course, there are a few major events coming up that will draw thousands of people to the region: Burning Man, the Rib Cook-Off and next month, the always amazing balloon races.

Meantime, there are a number of productions opening this week. Our local, favorite theaters have new shows opening all over town. Here are some you should check out.

Sponsored: The Denny Corby Magic and Comedy Show at The Club at Rancharrah. Magician and comedian Denny Corby starts his show at 7 p.m., but you are welcome to come enjoy a cocktail in the magnificent event space. Tickets are $40+.

First up is “Finding Neil Patrick Harris” at Good Luck Macbeth*. If you’re old enough to remember, Harris played Doogie Houser M.D. in the ‘80s, a child doctor. Having a 14-year-old dole out medical wisdom and diagnoses seemed quaint for the time, but the legacy of Harris continues his acting career through today, mostly recently seen in Nextlix’ “Uncoupled,” released late last month. GLM’s play, however, seems less to do with NPH than a quest to find him. Here’s how they describe the production, opening Friday: “When frenemy nail techs Cha-Cha and Katie are privileged to hear a favorite customer’s bizarre dying wish, they set off to make it come true. In their quest to find Neil Patrick Harris, they discover that what they’ve been searching for has been right in front of them.” NPH ironically also starred this year in “Into The Woods,” a Stephen Sondheim Broadway production conceived first in 1986, back when Dougie was providing convincing medical diagnoses on TV to Americans. Reno Little Theater is offering its production of “Into the Woods” starting Friday at Barley Ranch. RLT is partnering with Sierra School of Performing Arts on the production. It will then move over to RLT and end at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. We’re told the musical, blending Brothers Grimm fairy tales, can get a little spooky. “Quartet” is also scheduled to open Friday at Restless Artists Theater. The RAT website has no information on this production, but the calendar listing describes it as so: “Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred reside in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, on the tenth of October, there is a concert to celebrate Verdi’s birthday. Jean, who used to be married to Reggie, arrives at the home and disrupts their equilibrium. She still acts like a diva and refuses to sing.” “Mamma Mia!” continues at Sand Harbor. “Drag Brunch: The Musical.” Three words that will win many hearts in Reno: drag, brunch, musical. Toss in bottomless mimosas and you have an even more winning combo. That’s exactly what Cafe Whitney has planned for Saturday. “The fabulous Does Moore Queens will be performing their popular acts, with a showtunes twist.” Performers are: Jane Does Moore, Malandi, Drusilla Does Moore, Adonna Does Moore, Bella Noir Does Moore, Donna Sux Does Moore, Lily Does Moore and Ximena. It’s all ages but promises to be uncensored with “possible profanity.” Tix are $20.

*While researching the interwebs for this week’s events preview, we found GLM posted up a video of last year’s “A Nightmare on Taylor Street.” It was so funny we almost pissed our drawers. Watch it here.