Find the best back to school deals and give back too (sponsored)

St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores are helping the community get back to school.

Although the back-to-school season is an exciting time of shopping for the freshest looks and hottest trends, it can also be stressful for parents, guardians, and family members struggling to afford supplies. For some, back-to-school shopping means picking up an extra work shift or skipping a few meals to support their loved ones.

In preparation for fall, parents must now tackle a 41-year inflationary high and the effects of global supply chain issues, which have left many shelves empty. Many will spend an average of $661 per student, representing an 8% increase from 2021 and a 27% increase from 2019.

With this in mind, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and its programs want to help ease the pain of increased living costs and back-to-school spending. Through St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores, individuals and families in need can find a wide variety of gently-used items and supplies that are perfect for back to school.

“Our thrift stores are a great place to pick up gently used items for school, after-school activities, and weekends at a fraction of the cost,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. “By donating and purchasing items in the St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores, you can help provide a hot meal to our most vulnerable population and support employment opportunities for the residents at our Battle Born Housing Plus Program.”

Donating items to St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores is an excellent way to give back to the community. Plus, it can allow more space for new items. Catholic Charities also understands that the region’s higher living costs can affect people on a broader scale, especially those experiencing food insecurity, unemployment, and homelessness.

To fill this gap, St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores are currently hiring, offering flexible hours and assistance to those in need. This is also a great option for students who are looking to work around school or to help with back-to-school costs.

Keep reading for more information on back-to-school deals, employment, and donation opportunities at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores:

Have back-to-school or employment needs? Here’s how St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores can help.

Can I find school supplies and backpacks at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores?

St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer a wide variety of gently used items at extremely reasonable prices, such as clothing, shoes, and outerwear. Perfect for students of all ages, the stores have clothing for any occasion, including school, extra-curricular activities, weekends, and everyday life. Remember that the stores are solely donation based and don’t stock supplies. However, St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores can connect individuals and families with organizations that carry the needed items. The Wellness Center can also provide clients with select items such as hats, gloves, jackets, socks, and hygiene items at no cost monthly.

Where are St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores located? Is there a difference between the two?

Catholic Charities operates two thrift stores in the Reno-Sparks community. St. Vincent’s Super Thrift is located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks. This location offers an amazing selection of donated furniture, clothing, and household items and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Donations can be made Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Vincent’s Thrift Shop, located at 500 East Fourth Street in Reno, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donations can be made Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In a sustainability effort, many of the donated items to Vincent’s Thrift Shop are repurposed and recycled.

In addition to the two thrift stores, Catholic Charities operates a number of conveniently located drop-off locations. For a full list, please visit the website.

What happens after I donate items?

When the stores sell donated items, the profit—nearly $1 million per year—gets reinvested towards St. Vincent’s Food Pantry and St. Vincent’s Dining Room. Through these programs, Catholic Charities serves an average of 15,000 people per month and 1,000 meals daily. Donations also support various poverty assistance programs, such as Battle Born Housing Plus, a program for those seeking a supported, sober living experience.

Items, such as clothes, coats, blankets, and other household supplies, often go directly to the hands of community members in need, especially those experiencing homelessness. In partnership with various organizations and nonprofit agencies, the stores can supply donated beds, mattresses, dressers, and other critical items for helping the less fortunate.

Here’s a current list of needs at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores:

Gently-used shoes and clothing for men, women, and children

Back-to-school supplies, such as backpacks, binders, calculators, and textbooks

Houseware and furniture

I need more help. How else can St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores/Catholic Charities support me?

Catholic Charities focuses on four key areas, including food services, case management services, family services, and residential services. The nonprofit organization also provides second-chance employment opportunities to those struggling to find work. With food, clothing, shelter, and a helping hand, Catholic Charities aims to build spirit and self-reliance within the Northern Nevada community.

Here’s a more detailed list of Catholic Charities programs and services:

St. Vincent’s Dining Room

St. Vincent’s Food Pantry

St. Vincent’s Resource Hub

Immigration Legal Services

Battle Born Housing Plus

Benefits Enrollment Center

Thriving Families Support Center

Wellness and Vaccines

How can I apply for a job at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores?

St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer great job opportunities to people of all backgrounds. With flexible hours, high school and college students can also work around their school schedules.

The stores offer a variety of positions, such as sales associates, cashiers, stockers, and more. The workers are friendly and welcoming, willing to help customers find their needed items. Visit the website for more information about the specific positions and how to apply.

Catholic Charities also provides help for those seeking rental assistance, workforce development, IDs, birth certificates, crisis intervention case management, benefits enrollment, immigration services, and utility assistance.

If you want to learn more about what St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer, click here. By donating, you can make a positive difference in the lives of Northern Nevada community members in need. For more information and to get involved, visit ccsnn.org.

