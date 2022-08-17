Donor Network West gifts memorial portrait of local 9-year-old organ donor to her family (sponsored)

Featured on a national stage at the Rose Parade, the memorial portrait of Lizzy Hammond is now home with her family; loved ones gathered at a remembrance event at Renown Children’s Hospital.

Donor Network West hosted a special remembrance event to honor the legacy of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond, which gathered family, friends and caregivers at Fianna’s Healing Garden at Renown Regional Medical Center. A memorial portrait of Lizzy was crafted entirely out of organic materials and was featured on the Donate Life float at the 133rd Rose Parade® Jan. 1, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif. The portrait – also called a “floragraph” – was gifted to her family during the remembrance event Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Lizzy died in July 2019 after a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines. The Hammond family decided to donate her organs, which saved three lives through organ donation.

“Lizzy is a hero who saved others and it has been a privilege to be able to support her family in sharing her legacy with the community,” said Matthew Graves, vice president of Tissue Operations for Donor Network West. “Donor Network West is grateful to the Hammond family for their continued advocacy for organ donation.”

Wendy and Mitch Hammond, Lizzy’s mother and father, completed the floragraph of Lizzy before it was featured in the Rose Parade. They then traveled to Pasadena to decorate the Donate Life float, where Wendy and Mitch hung Lizzy’s floragraph on the float; and they watched the Rose Parade with their two children. Surrounded by family, friends and a community of supporters including Renown Children’s Hospital care team members and others who loved her, the Hammonds celebrated their daughter and shared stories of her giving spirit during the remembrance event in Fianna’s Healing Garden.

“We want to thank everyone who came today and who continues to show their love and support for Lizzy and our family,” said Wendy Hammond.

Donor Network West has helped facilitate the recovery of every lifesaving organ in northern Nevada for nearly 35 years. The federally-designated non-profit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, is dedicated to helping provide those on the waitlist with a second chance at life through organ, eye and tissue donation for transplantation and research.

“We hope Lizzy’s portrait brings her family peace knowing that her legacy of generosity lives on,” said Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. “We also thank the Renown Children’s Hospital team, who supports us in recognizing and honoring organ donors like Lizzy.”

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

