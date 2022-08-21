Doggy Dogs moves into Meadowood Mall

If you’ve been to the Meadowood Mall food court lately, you may have noticed that many of the big chain eateries like McDonald’s have been taken over by hometown offerings. Sure, Sbarro and Charley’s Cheesesteaks are still there, but a slew of new blood has moved in, and they aren’t chains and franchises as one might expect.

One of the contenders is Doggy Dogs Gourmet Hot Dogs, the brainchild of Super Brown. Originally from Los Angeles, he brought a unique style of hot dogs to the food court, banking on the unusual to drive the business.

The gumbo fries at Doggy Dogs. Image: Nora Tarte

While you can grab a plain hot dog or corn dog, it’s the out-of-the-box combos that really caught our attention. With the plain corn dog and hot dog, the quality is clear—big, juicy dogs and golden-brown batter. But we also ordered up the Dogitos, two taquito dogs wrapped in tortillas and finished with avocado cream, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, jack cheese and the dust of lime and hot Cheetos—and yes, you read that right.

The Dogitos, a clever take on nachos, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Doggy Dog’s off-the-wall combos. Shrimp and pasta lovers will like the Shrimp Alfredo fries, crispy French fries loaded with alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese and green onions before cooked shrimp is tossed on top.

There’s also gumbo fries, featuring shrimp and chicken-beef sausage in a seafood gumbo gravy sauce. We told you it gets weird. Jerk fries will leave you with some spice while the poutine is a more classic offering.

When it comes to dogs, they have everything from the famous The Chi (a Chicago-style dog made famous in the Windy City) to The Rip, which is deep-fried and covered in chili and cheese sauce. There’s even The Smoke Doggy Dog (tell us if you catch the rap reference) topped with chili, cheese, pastrami, mustard dill relish and caramelized onions.

We promise we’ve only scratched the surface with our descriptions so you’ll have to head down for yourself to see what’s cooking at Doggy Dogs. And don’t forget the chips and soda; Doggy Dogs serves Rap Snacks featuring favorite hip-hop artists like Rick Ross and Cardi B.

Details 5635 Meadowood Mall Cir., Reno, Nev. 89502

In the Food Court on the east side of the mall.

(775) 250-1266

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.