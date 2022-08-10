DMV ends most walk-in services, tells everyone to go online first

Officials with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles today said the state agency will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments scheduled online starting Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Starting Monday, walk-ins will be only accepted only for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past-due debts, kiosk transactions and vehicle inspections.

Walk-in services on Saturdays will remain the same, however.

Officials cited staff shortages and increased customer demand as a reason for the change.

DMV Deputy Director Tonya Laney said the department needs the public’s cooperation and is urging customers to go “online, not in line.”

“We have seen an actual decrease in use of our online services at the same time we’re facing an ongoing staffing shortage,” she said. “The switch to appointments only is the best way to encourage Nevadans to go online while efficiently serving the customers who must come in.”

Most vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer can be registered online, but only 47 percent of those eligible are using this service, officials said. Registration renewals can also be done online. Customers do not have to wait for a renewal notice to make an appointment.

Visit https://dmv.nv.gov for more information.