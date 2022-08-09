Council to meet Friday to discuss Jardon’s replacement

Reno City Council members on Friday will hold a special meeting to determine next steps in replacing Council member Neoma Jardon. Jardon resigned from the council this week to become executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership.

The special meeting is planned for Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at council chambers in City Hall. The public can attend in person or by Zoom. Details and public comment information are available on the agenda, posted here.

Reno last went through replacing a council member when David Bobzien left his at-large seat in early 2019 to run the Governor’s Office of Energy.

During that process, council members weighed options including a stand-alone election, a mail-in election or appointing someone through the council. Council members opted to appoint someone to the role because it was the fastest and lowest cost option.

Devon Reese was selected to fill the at-large seat from among four finalists and 138 potential candidates. He won reelection to his seat the following year.