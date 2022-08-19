City asks for public input in search for new police chief

The City of Reno is including public input as part of the search for the next Reno Police Chief. This week the city opened an online survey to gather feedback from residents, and next week officials will host a series of in-person community meetings.

Current Reno Police Chief Jason Soto is retiring in January 2023 after more than 25 years with RPD.

“We have an exciting opportunity to check in and work together with our community to add a new teammate who amplifies the best traditions of RPD in meeting the needs and concerns of our growing city and serving as a model of policing excellence,” Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said of the meetings.

Both the survey and the community meetings are available in English and Spanish. They are being conducted through executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates.

The survey is open through Sept. 30. Questions on the survey include ranking RPD priorities — crime prevention, response time, investigations, reducing racial disparities, use of force and others — open-ended questions about potential changes in the department, and qualities desired in a candidate for police chief.

Surveys are here:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RENOCHIEFSURVEY

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RENOCHIEFSURVEYSPANISH

Meetings are planned daily Aug. 22-25 and Aug. 27. Details are below:

8/22 – Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Valleys Library located at 15650 Wedge Pkwy. in Reno

8/23 – Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber located at 1 E 1st St. in Reno

8/24 – Virtual community meeting at 12 p.m., Zoom

8/25 – Community meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the North Valleys Library located at 1075 N. Hills Blvd. in Reno

8/27 – Community meeting in Spanish at 12 p.m., Neil Road Recreation Center located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno

A Spanish interpreter will be available at every community meeting.

City officials said they plan to close recruitment for the position by Oct. 7 and begin reviewing and interviewing applicants in November.