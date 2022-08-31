Business: July’s gaming revenue down 5% from previous year

Gambling revenue in Washoe County was down 5.3% in July from last year in the same month. That’s according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board which released today revenue numbers for the state as a whole.

According to the board’s economist, Michael Lawton, “the comparison is difficult due to the fact that the month we are comparing against (July 2021) was up 28.1% or $29.9 million over July of 2019.

“To put it more in perspective, July 2021 had a total win amount of $100 million, which was the highest win total recorded by the region since June of 1999 and represented the eighth highest win total all-time for Washoe County,” he added. “Thus, July of 2021 is a very difficult month to be comparing against.”

Statewide, the drop in July was 3% compared with July of ‘21.

“Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total ‘gaming win’ of $1,315,987,732 for the month of July 2022,” the board noted in a press release published on Twitter. “This amounts to a 3.17% decrease compared to July 2021, when licensees reported a gaming win of $1,359,057,512.”

Lawton added, however, that year-to-date revenue this year in Washoe County is up 1% versus last year during the same period.

Nevada Donor Network announces partnership with Mining Association. The partnership is to encourage more Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. “Simply put, organ donation gives people a second chance at life,” said Mining Association President Tyre Gray. “The kidney transplant I received in 2012 has allowed me to start a family, graduate law school, and become the first African American to lead a major trade association in Nevada history. The Nevada Donor Network’s mission is near and dear to my heart, and I am excited to spread the importance of organ donation to the mining community.”

DCG announces sale of 100 California Avenue, a 100% occupied mixed-use building that sold for $5.35 million. The first floor of 100 California Avenue is occupied by Old World Coffee, Black Rock Dessert and Forest Street Station, with the second floor occupied primarily by office users.

greenUP! and the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Chamber member restaurants to focus on greening their operations. Green Dining establishments for this new initiative include Squeeze In, Great Full Gardens and the Great Basin Brewing Company locations. Other Chamber member restaurants are expected to join the movement.

Donna Walden, greenUP! president, said, “These restaurants being announced already have a large commitment to sustainability which is evident by the practices observed at their establishments. We feel that the greater Reno community is ready to see improvement across the industry in terms of reducing food waste and plastic pollution. We desire to make Reno a more sustainable community and this green business effort contributes towards helping Nevada reach its climate action goals.”

Claggett & Sykes law firm opens Reno office. The firm last week held a grand opening party for its new office to celebrate the expansion of its Las Vegas office while introducing itself to the Reno community. “It is such an honor to have been welcomed with open arms by ‘the Biggest Little City in the World,’” said Sean Claggett, partner. “Just as we handpick each case we’ve come across, we handpicked Reno to not only bring our legal services to, but also share our efforts in improving the lives and livelihoods of children and families in a new community in addition to Las Vegas.” The firm also made a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Cabinet.

Clemetson Brothers stake in Swift Sportsdome. The brothers have acquired a significant equity stake in the business and have joined Owen Blake as owners of Reno’s Swift Sportsdome. The sports dome comprises two indoor recreational sports facilities. Swift Sportsdome South Meadows is expected to open a 120,000-square-foot adult/youth recreational facility located in south Reno. Owner Owen Blake said he was happy about the deal: “With the Clemetson brothers’ strong reputation across the state and vast business experience in both real estate and in sports business, I could not be more excited to have our company join the Clemetson portfolio of companies.”

UNR allows Bird scooters on campus. The University of Nevada, Reno and Bird Global announced that Bird’s e-scooters will be allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno. The scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests” or at existing bike racks. “Our University is committed to providing meaningful transportation access to students, faculty and staff that does not rely on the use of fossil fuel energy,” Director of Parking and Transportation Services Michelle Horton said. “E-scooters are just one part of the larger transportation ecosystem that we have envisioned at our campus.”

DETR awards $1 million for worker training. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is partnering with local workforce development boards to provide training for workers who want to move into high-demand occupations. This project will grant $1 million to pay for training for people who are currently working, including classroom training and/or on-the-job training. An incumbent worker is a person who is employed and could benefit from upgrading their skills through education and training opportunities. Training in high-demand occupations will include, but is not limited to technology, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. “This program will be an immediate boost for Nevadans, helping workers get in-demand and high paying jobs, and helping employers retain and fill positions. We are proud to provide support to businesses and employees, helping them succeed,” says DETR’s Director, Elisa Cafferata.