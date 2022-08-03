Bat infestation shuts down Washoe Valley fire station

Officials with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District today announced an infestation of bats shut down the fire station near Bowers Mansion.

Spokesperson Adam Mayberry said the station is a health and safety risk to crews.

“Bats have been flying in the living quarters, and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay,” he said. “Station 30 dates to the 1950s and is leased to TMFPD from the state of Nevada.

Rabies and other viruses were cited as potentially hazardous concerns. Five firefighters and two paramedics were relocated to another fire station on Eastlake Boulevard.

“The Fire District attempted to remediate the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return,” Mayberry added. “Staff will review possible options including contamination cleanup.”

Officials said they fear diseases can be transmitted as an aerosolized virus from bat saliva and feces.