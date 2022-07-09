Video: Midtown Art Walk returns after four-year absence

Photos by Cooper Clark

First it was street construction, then it was the pandemic. Reno’s Midtown Art Walk has not been held since 2018.

It was back Thursday starting at 4 pm. The returning theme: dancing in the streets.

Judging by the hundreds of attendees and multiple stages featuring diverse music styles, the event was missed.

From about Liberty Street on the north end of Virginia Street, south nearly to Plumb Lane, attendees had the entire stretch of Midtown to enjoy free entertainment. Buskers, free popcorn, free watermelon, live art… the event was hosted by the Midtown Business District and had innumerable ways to experience local art, music and culture.

Line dancing and country music were at one stage, but at Mari Chuy’s at The Sticks, Latino music, dance and performances ran for hours.

On Martin Street at Craft and The Emerson was a double-decker bus modified to look like the Golden Gate Bridge. Dancers on top of the vehicle and at the street level enjoyed the EDM (electronic dance music) on this block.

Further south was a “Motown” stage featuring funk and R&B with Tha Exchange and the Platinum band. A fire spinner at this stage got in on the action as the sun went down.

View more in the photos and video below.