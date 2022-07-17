Thai food fair & free vaccine clinic (sponsored)

For the first time ever, the Asian Community Development Council will be holding a Thai Food Fair and Free Vaccine Clinic in Northern Nevada! It takes place on Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wat Buddhapradeep of Reno.

Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available to all who are eligible and there will be a food fair featuring authentic Thai cuisine. The event is free and open to the public. We look forward to seeing you there!

Other services offered by the ACDC include: voter education, health insurance enrollment assistance, citizenship application assistance, vaccination clinics (Influenza and COVID-19), culturally-sensitive food distribution, College Readiness Bootcamp, GraduAsian, Asian Night Market and the Run for Rice and Walk for Wellness 5k.

ACDC is opening the Healthy Asians & Pacific Islanders (HAPI) Medical Center this summer.

About The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC)

ACDC is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to building, connecting, and educating the Asian and Pacific Islander community in Nevada. ACDC was officially chartered in 2015 in Las Vegas and opened their Reno location in 2022. For more information, visit https://acdcnv.org.