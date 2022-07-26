Six events to check out this week: The Kate Bush flash mob and other stuff

It’s the last week of Artown before classic cars will roll into town for Hot August Nights. We’ve picked a few Artown events for this week’s events list – grown to six because it was hard to pick just five.

Stay cool, try to stay out of the smoke, mask up if you’re inclined and be sure to wash your hands.

The Subhumans, founded in 1980, are playing this week. The old school anarcho-Brit punks once played the Ryland Street basement. This week they’re at the Virginia Street Brewhouse with Generacion Suicida and longtime Reno band Beercan.

Desert Farming Initiative tour at the University’s Valley Road experiment station. Learn about local agriculture, tour hoop houses and explore the UNR nursery. It’s “geared more toward adults,” organizers said, and involves about a mile of walking.

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite play as a duo this week at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. It’s one of the remaining large Artown events. The blues giants have been friends since the ‘60s and are touring together in support of their new album.

Speaking of Artown: The Biggest Little Wuthering Heights Day Ever is a flash mob performance of the popular Kate Bush song. We attended last year (watch the video below), and it was colorful, awkward and a lot of fun. The performance is July 30, 11 a.m., at West Street Plaza. It lasts less than 10 minutes.

The Music of Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder at Wingfield Park. Enjoy super-star hits as the Reno Jazz Orchestra presents top-of-the-charts tunes of Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder featuring vocalists Stephanya Barranti and Cliff Porter. Stephanya perfectly depicts the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” and Cliff blends his classic mix of pop, soul, gospel and funk. It will be shaking.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Reno Little Theater is so, so good. We covered opening night (read the review here), and were talking about it for days after. The musical is adult-themed but adolescent-focused and is incredibly funny.