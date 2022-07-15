Review-Journal asks to join court access case

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday filed with the Nevada Supreme Court its intent to intervene in a case brought this month by Our Nevada Judges and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit against Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court stems from a case heard in that court in May. At issue is the right to public access to family court proceedings, which some lawyers have argued should be confidential.

Attorney Luke Busby, who intervened on behalf of Our Nevada Judges during the case, said cases such as the one being heard have significant public interest.

Scant details were provided in the proposal to intervene, but attorneys for the southern Nevada newspaper wrote “the Review-Journal believes that seeking intervention is appropriate.”

Should the court rule against the proposed intervention – in which the Review-Journal would sign on as a party in the case – attorneys for the paper said they’d file an amicus brief in support of Our Nevada Judges.