Police step up enforcement against street racers

Reno Police officials this week said they’re cracking down on illegal drag racing, street racing and sideshows and making a number of arrests at the events. They said not only have “officers aggressively enforced violations they observed,” but that they’re also taking a zero tolerance approach to spectators.

Last weekend Reno Police Department officers made three arrests at illegal sideshows – for DUI, reckless driving and equipment violations – towed three cars and issued 16 tickets including for speeding and lack of insurance.

“The Reno Police Department strongly advises citizens to avoid these events,” RPD officials said in a statement, adding that, “Due to the propensity for ongoing criminal activity to occur, citizens spectating the events will be subject to arrest.”

RPD also said people coming and going from drag racing or sideshow events will be either ticketed or arrested and their cars may be towed.

Businesses that may be impacted by drag racing activity can post no trespassing warning signs that meet certain legal requirements (NRS 207.200), which can enable police to enforce trespassing violations by drag racers and spectators, RPD officials said.

via GIPHY

Source: RPD