Music

PHOTOS: Keyser Soze rocks UNR to close out Artown concerts on the Quad

By ThisIsReno
Photos by Cesar Lopez

Longtime Reno ska band Keyser Soze yesterday played a lively set to hundreds at the University of Nevada Quad as part of Artown’s weekly concert series running through July.

They were joined by Chris Dowd of Fishbone and Blake Cole of The Lions.

UNR and its alumni association, however, offer more free events through mid-August.

Upcoming show are:

  • July 27: Beatles Flashback
  • August 3: Westwind
  • August 10: Eric Henry Andersen Band

The events are free and open to the public.

UNR's Concerts on the Quad with Keyser Soze July 26, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

