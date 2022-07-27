PHOTOS: Keyser Soze rocks UNR to close out Artown concerts on the Quad

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Longtime Reno ska band Keyser Soze yesterday played a lively set to hundreds at the University of Nevada Quad as part of Artown’s weekly concert series running through July.

They were joined by Chris Dowd of Fishbone and Blake Cole of The Lions.

UNR and its alumni association, however, offer more free events through mid-August.

Upcoming show are:

July 27: Beatles Flashback

August 3: Westwind

August 10: Eric Henry Andersen Band

The events are free and open to the public.