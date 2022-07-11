PHOTOS: From chalk art to yarn bombs, Artown events dominate weekend events

Artown events and exhibits are continuing through the month. This past weekend featured the eighth lavender day, the Atlantis’ chalk art and music fest and an art show and fundraiser – among many events.

At the chalk art festival, in the parking lot across from the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, music and art kept attendees entertained for three days.

The Diverse Perspectives show and fundraiser, at the top of California Avenue, was a benefit for the local ALS Foundation. Local artists featured their photography, sculptures and pottery.

Yarn bombs – yarn adorning objects in nature and outdoors – recently appeared on Riverside Drive.

“Yarn bombing is a type of graffiti that employs colorful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn rather than paint or chalk,” organizers of the project said. “This is the fifth year we have completed this project. The theme is Under the Rainbow which means whatever our artists interpret that theme to mean.”

About a half dozen pieces are featured on trees along the Truckee River. Each has a statement attached explaining the project.

The Chalk Art and Music Festival at the Atlantis was popular. Nearly 200 chalk artists competed in various categories. While on hot asphalt, artists spent days under tents working on colorful pieces of art that will end up being temporary.

“What started six years ago with a handful of chalk artists has grown into one of the biggest chalk art festivals in the west,” said Joel Villanueva, communications manager at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “Aside from our amazing local artists, we had other artists here this year from California, Colorado, Wisconsin and Florida, to name a few.”

This year’s winners are:

First Place Team Division: Diego and Gina Garcia – “Colorful Fish”

First Place Individual Division: Alyssa Cumpton – “Don’t Fence Me In”

First Place Student Division: Faith Phillips – “Touching Souls”

People’s Choice: Keira Fraga – “Yellow Submarine”

Best Use of Color: Reilly Moss – “Rainbow Rainforest”

Best Use of 3D: Laura Thomas – “When Food Attacks”

Best Replica of a Masterpiece: Rachael Robertson and Melanie Walker – “Battling an Octopus” by Henry Luhrs









































A sea turtle created as part of the Chalk Art Festival at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. on July 10, 2022. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno





















