PHOTOS: Final runway for Artown’s Art of Fashion

By Cooper Clark

The Art of Fashion Showcase, held weekly at the Elm Estate as part of Artown, came to a close this past Thursday with its final runway show.

Event organizers said the goal was to explore different fashion themes and share the work of unique local fashion pop-ups and vendors. A central runway was set up for models to represent the style of the different boutiques included each week.

Inside and around the perimeter of the main building, a variety of clothing boutiques and jewelry shops sold items. The parking lot also hosted several food trucks with food to be enjoyed alongside cocktails from the full bar inside the Elm Estate.

After some time for attendees to socialize and browse clothing, the runway show began. Models wore styles prepared by each boutique. This was followed by raffles, style tutorials and different accessory demonstrations.

Participating boutiques included Sierra Belle Boutique, Mandalyn Jewelry, Lone Desert Boutique and Avenue 22.

With the sun shining and beautiful styles being worn around the event, every Thursday proved a joyous, collaborative and insightful look into the deeper aspect of fashion. The clothes that we wear are something we can all express ourselves and identify with, and it can bring us together.

