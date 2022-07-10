Nom Eats found a permanent home

Many locals know Nom Eats as a vegan food truck, taking its street-style fare around Reno, Sparks and beyond on four wheels. But when the food truck went up in flames—literally—the three Sparks natives pivoted, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the tiny alcove on West Street as part of West Street Market.

Joining other small restaurants, Nom Eats has its own corner of the space where they serve food that is strictly and completely vegan—but you may never know it. In my opinion, the vegan burritos here are better than most meaty options offered throughout the city.

The food here isn’t your stereotypical salads and fruit-and-nut heavy menu, either. Instead, whole, nutritious foods and dairy-free cheeses and sauces create hearty, filling comfort food that feels like a splurge, even if it is meat- and dairy-free. And the fare is safe for those with nut allergies, too, just make sure you mention it when you order.

Vegan nachos from Nom Eats. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

The burritos here are a standout. Choose from meat-less carnitas, steak, nom and California burrito options. The namesake nom is made with soy curls, mac n’ cheese and coleslaw—foods that don’t typically translate to vegan fare. With a little ingenuity, and veggie-based cheese sauce, Nom Eats is able to cater to a diet-conscious culture that still loves good food.

For me it’s near impossible to pass up a California burrito when it graces a menu. Something about the combo of black beans, avocado and French fries all wrapped up in a savory tortilla just screams absolute indulgence. This version, simply dubbed Cali, includes cheesy soy curls, ranch and lettuce, too.

The carnitas is really jackfruit and the steak is seitan. For fans of Taco Bell, the menu also boasts a Crunchwrap Supreme, using Beyond taco meat, black beans, cheese, tostada, pico, lettuce and jalapeño cream.

The burritos may be one of the main food groups offered at Nom, but it isn’t the only offering worth trying. Other Mexican favorites include tacos and nachos (topped with your choice of meat alternative). Special shout out to the fried avocado tacos!

There are, however, also sandwiches, including pulled jackfruit sliders and a chickpea melt. If you want that stereotypical vegan salad, you can get it here, too, with the Nom chop salad: avocado, massaged kale, tomatillo, cucumber, carrot, radish, red onion, tofu cheese, creamy garlic and red wine vinegar dressing with the option to add soy curls, seitan, jackfruit, fried tofu or chickpea salad.

To cut down on calories, ask for any burrito as a bowl, and if you’re gluten conscious, ask what items can be prepared gluten-free. Everything on the menu may be vegan, but it’s not the only diet Nom Eats observes.

Details 148 West Street, Reno, Nev. 89501

TEXT 775-237-3667

Thursday – Sunday 5 p.m. to Close (8 or 9 p.m.) Website