Nevada’s first international art fair comes to Reno this September (sponsored)

Over 200 regional artists will be joined by 40+ galleries and features from around the world at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center September 8-11, 2022

The Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA Show), taking place September 8-11, 2022 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, will be the first international art fair of its kind in Nevada and will anchor a large scale city to lakeside celebration of art and design in Reno Tahoe, including an Opening Night Concert at Cargo Concert Hall and a regional artist awards ceremony at the Nevada Museum of Art. The event is the foundation of a broader vision that seeks to lift Reno Tahoe onto the national stage as an arts and cultural center.

Unlike many art fairs in the US, the RTIA Show will showcase 200+ curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers as part of a central ‘Heart of Reno’ feature, presenting over 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks never before seen outside of Northern Nevada. Showcased in the adjacent ballrooms will be 40+ national and international galleries and features presenting the works of renowned artists from around the world.

Locally sponsored bars and over 80 musician performing live throughout the show weekend will create a lively, fun environment unique to the region. As part of the Reno Tahoe presentation, the RTIA Show will host pavilions representing UNR School of the Arts and the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art, Truckee Meadow Community College, Sierra Watercolor Society, Latimer Art Club, Tahoe Art League, The Generator, Holland Project, Buffalo Creek Art Center and Sierra Arts Foundation, with a space sponsored by Renown.

Additional features at the show include an outdoor/indoor Sculpture Walk presenting large-scale installation art shown at Burning Man 2022, award-winning short film screenings curated by the Cordillera International Film Festival, a silent auction benefiting the Eddy House, pre-bidding capabilities for the door of Renown’s ‘Art for Recovery’ and a significant First Nations, Indigenous Peoples art exhibit.

The RTIA Show opens with an evening VIP Preview event Thursday, September 8. Open to the public, show hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. -4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. Daily, Weekend and VIP tickets are now available at www.RTIAshow.com and include the option to purchase tickets to the Opening Night Concert and Saturday night Awards Gala. The RTIA Show invites designers, architects, art consultants, collectors and art enthusiasts to take part in this inaugural event and the overarching Creative Movement igniting in Reno Tahoe.

