Nevada Dairy Farmers award $15,000 in scholarship money to Nevada high school students (sponsored)

The Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada is proud to announce that two Nevada high school students have been awarded $15,000 in scholarship money. Students were selected based on submissions that demonstrated their ability to create a dairy based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.

The first-place recipient, who will receive $10,000, is Gabrielle Bagtas, from Las Vegas, and the second-place recipient, who will receive $5,000, is Jordan Valencia, from Reno. This was the first year the scholarship was awarded.

Both students will move on to continue their culinary educations at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Truckee Meadows Community College respectively.

For more information on this year’s Nevada Dairy Farmers Culinary Scholarship, or the Nevada Dairy Farmers, please visit the website at.https://nevadamilk.com.

