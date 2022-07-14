Mosquito abatement scheduled for Thursday

Washoe County will apply a third round of mosquito larvicide over communities in the region Thursday. The treatment will be applied by helicopter over Stead, Spanish Springs, Rosewood Lakes, South Meadows and Damonte Ranch areas.

County officials said people outdoors in those areas should be aware of the treatment, which is a non-liquid, small pellet applied to wetland areas to treat mosquito larvae.

Application will begin around 6 a.m. Residents are asked to avoid walking paths along wetland areas where the helicopter will be flying until about noon.

The larvicide application is intended to reduce the number of mosquitos which can carry West Nile Virus.

Two more larvicide applications are planned for Aug. 18 and Sept. 22.

Source: WCHD