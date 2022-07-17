More fried chicken arrives in Reno as Cluckers opens in Midtown

What the CLUCK is in this chicken?

If you consider yourself a fan of juicy, savory fried chicken wings and thighs, then you’re going to be really excited about the newest restaurant to hit Reno’s Center Street.

If you haven’t tried Cluckers MidTown yet, that’s okay. After all, it did just open on July 6. The eatery had opened its doors briefly before that to get customer feedback but quickly closed again to make a few fixes.

The end result was worth the wait.

Brought to you by the geniuses behind Brothers BBQ, Cluckers MidTown is a fried chicken joint specializing in take out meals. Plus, it has an unofficial partnership with Press Start next door, where meals are passed through a small window in the back so you can grub after you game.

The counter-serve eatery doles out both fried chicken sandwiches and fried chicken meals (plus a couple of sides) at its takeout kitchen. And I mean it when I say it’s some of the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.

The sandwiches would be my preference, with a short list of variations. Essentially each brioche bun comes loaded with an over-sized, boneless fried chicken thigh. The supreme is packed with just the basics—mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles. But if you like it spicy there are options for a Spicy Clucker or even a Korean version.

Chicken wings with hand-cut fries from Cluckers in Reno, Nev. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

Those with a hearty appetite may prefer the Clucker Cowboy Sandwich, finished with mayo, house pickles, Colby Jack cheese, fried bacon and red onion.

Top any sandwich with extra BBQ sauce (there are a few flavors to choose from) and you’ve created the perfect sandwich, big enough for sharing even though you probably won’t want to.

Every sandwich and wing meal is accompanied by hand-cut fries. Crispy and perfectly cooked, you can up the ante by dipping them generously in homemade fry sauce.

For those that prefer their fried chicken wings without all the fixings, the fried chicken meal I ordered came with four HUGE fried wings laid on a bed of those signature fries. The crispy skin was the perfect marriage for the juicy meat. Everything was beyond delicious.

When Press Start is open, patrons are welcome to order Cluckers without leaving the gaming spot. Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, it’s easy to make it your pre-pinball lunch or even a late-night snack on your way out. Just make sure you check Press Start’s hours first. Then, enjoy it with a cocktail; Cluckers serves only bottled drinks.

While most joints like this take a good 15-20 minutes or more to hand over the goods, speed is one of Cluckers’ best qualities. All of our food was handed over in five minutes, which may be a Reno record.

Details 600 S. Center Street, Reno, Nev. 89501

775-800-1997

Wednesday – Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Facebook