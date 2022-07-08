Home > Featured > Sponsored > Mile High Jazz Band presents “One and Only” (sponsored)
By KPS3
Jakki Ford performs with Mile High Jazz Band. Image courtesy of Mile High Jazz Band. Used with permission.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Mile High Jazz Band will be joined by singer Jakki Ford and six award-winning poets and readers for “One and Only,” an evening of big-band jazz and poetry, on Tuesday, July 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., outdoors at A to Zen Studio in the north parking lot (former location of Grocery Outlet), 1803 N. Carson Street in Carson City.

Admission is by donation, suggested $10 per person. Wine, beer, soft drinks, water, and pizza are available for purchase. Audience is asked to bring lawn chairs.

Poets and readers are Rita Geil, Terri Breeden, Wayne Carlson, Krista Lukas, Susan Sara Priest, and Timothy Rhodes. Each poem in the theme of the evening, “One and Only,” will be followed by a related tune performed by the band. Several feature vocalist Jakki Ford.

Pianist and bandleader David Bugli said, “We’d like to tell you the tunes we will be playing, but that would spoil the fun of the audience making the connections between the poems and the tunes that follow them. You need to be there to experience it.”

Mile High Jazz Band is supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts and by private donations. For information about the band, its activities, and event tickets, see milehighjazz.com.

