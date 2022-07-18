Introducing Nevada Surgical Associates (sponsored)

New expanded practice meets the needs of growing northern Nevada community

From Sasse Surgical Associates, known for being Nevada’s premier provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions effectively treating obesity, type 2 diabetes and other disease, comes Nevada Surgical Associates, an expanded team of compassionate providers offering successful advanced treatments to meet the needs of the growing northern Nevada community.

Nevada Surgical Associates is comprised of Kent C. Sasse, MD, MPH, FACS, FASMBS, FASCRS and his established team from the former Sasse Surgical Associates, who over the last 10 years have provided more than 10,000 procedures to improve patients’ lives, along with two new physicians, Thomas Rembetski, MD and Alexander Ayzengart, MD, MPH, FACS, and nurse practitioners, Jessica Oja, MSN, FNP-BC, and Caitlin Ramsey, FNP-BC. The new practice will continue the commitment of Sasse Surgical Associates to enhance the longevity and quality of life of every patient it serves through surgical expertise, advanced technology, ongoing education, research, advocacy and compassionate care.

Notable offerings from Nevada Surgical Associates include proven treatments for bladder and bowel incontinence, a common and diagnosable problem that affects both women and men and can be overcome, as well as robotic revisional surgery for prior gastric bypass procedures that have left patients with inadequate results or experiencing a relapse after an initial period of success. These treatments join an extensive range of both primary Bariatric and revisional surgeries as well as general procedures from colorectal surgery, hernia treatments and repair, to laser treatments for non-surgical liposuction, advanced biologic wound care and more available at the new Nevada Surgical Associates.

“We are pleased our former practice has evolved with the addition of highly skilled practitioners and diversified treatments, enabling us to provide care for more patients at a time when we are seeing more people in need,” said Dr. Sasse. “Meeting every patient we treat with the highest level of compassionate care will remain at the forefront of Nevada Surgical Associates.”

Meet the newest members of Nevada Surgical Associates:

Thomas Rembetski, MD, is a board-certified general and vascular surgeon well regarded locally for his vascular and thoracic work. He specializes in advanced and robotic hernia repair and is a member of the American Hernia Society. Dr. Rembetski comes to Nevada Surgical Associates from Premiere Surgical Specialists in Reno and looks forward to continuing his work locally.

Alexander Ayzengart, MD, MPH, FACS, specializes in fully robotic as well as advanced laparoscopic foregut surgery, and both primary and revisional bariatric (metabolic) surgery. Before joining Nevada Surgical, Dr. Ayzengart provided his expertise in metabolic surgery, gastroesophageal disease, anti-reflux surgery, and abdominal and inguinal hernia surgery at the University of Florida Health Bariatric Surgery Center. He served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps and was a staff general surgeon at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Camp Pendleton and a department head at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, Japan.

Jessica Oja, MSN, FNP-BC and Caitlin Ramsey, FNP-BC will round out the team with an emphasis on patient safety, communication, and optimal outcomes.

For more information call 775-413-2892 or visit https://nevadasurgical.com/.

