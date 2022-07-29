Hot August Nights starts in Virginia City today, to continue in Reno through next week

The annual Reno classic car event begins today in Virginia City and runs through next week. Numerous events are scheduled this weekend through Sunday, Aug. 7.

Event highlights include cruises, drag races and classic bands like Blue Oyster Cult, Starship, KC and the Sunshine Band and Blood, Sweat & Tears.

Tribute bands are scheduled through the week, including tributes to ZZ Top, Aretha Franklin, Elvis, Diana Ross and Tina Turner.

Crowd favorite, the drag races and burnouts, is at the Nugget in Sparks.

“Dragsters will compete side by side with full professional equipment including ‘Christmas Tree’ starting lights [and] finish line displays,” organizers said.

Cruises are scheduled in Virginia City, downtown Reno and the Atlantis. Reno did not announce its road closures, but organizers said downtown’s micro-mobility features will be removed for events.

The City of Sparks posted road closure information online.

“As a participating venue for Hot August Nights, we’re thrilled to be a part of the 35th anniversary of this celebration of classic cars and nostalgia,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Get the full schedule at the Hot August Nights website: https://hotaugustnights.net/event-schedule/