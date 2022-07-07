Greater Nevada Mortgage grows its Keys to Greater Program in an ongoing effort to help Nevadans experiencing homelessness (sponsored)

The Northern Nevada Dream Center in Carson City, Nevada is added as a Keys to Greater beneficiary

In 2021, Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), through its Keys to Greater program and with the help of more than 2,000 mortgage clients, contributed a total of $119,300 to help young adults in northern Nevada find a place of hope. This year, Keys to Greater returns, with a portion of the revenue of every new mortgage or refinanced mortgage funded through GNM to be donated to the Northern Nevada Dream Center and the Eddy House.

On Thursday, July 6, GNM donated $11,000 to the Northern Nevada Dream Center in support of its efforts to address homelessness in the community.

“Our partnership with Greater Nevada Mortgage is a remarkable opportunity for our organization and the youth and families we serve in Northern Nevada,” said Susan Sorenson, a former employee of Greater Nevada Credit Union and founder of the Northern Nevada Dream Center. “The resources provided through the Keys to Greater program take our efforts to help prevent youth homelessness to a new level and we are beyond grateful!”

According to the 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress, there were 6,900 people estimated to have experienced homelessness in Nevada that year. States in the West reported the highest percentage of all people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered locations, with Nevada at 61% unsheltered.

“There is no Greater way to help someone than to make sure they have a roof over their head and a safe place to live,” Wally Murray, President and CEO of Greater Nevada, said. “From first-time homebuyers to investors, we give local residents the keys to unlock their dream of homeownership. Together, in partnership with the Northern Nevada Dream Center, Eddy House and the people in our communities, we want to help eradicate homelessness and give them the Keys to Greater, too.”

Through the Keys to Greater Program, there is no limit to how much GNM can raise as the organization’s giving is directly related to how many people use GNM for their mortgages.

Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House, emphasized his appreciation for what the donations offered Eddy House clients last year.

“The contributions to Eddy House from the Keys to Greater program allowed us to serve 216 new homeless youth in 2021,” said Macaluso. “We increased our overall program and services available, and it couldn’t have happened without our partners at Greater Nevada Mortgage and its amazing members throughout our community.”

