Gather around The Kitchen Table

Country-style Italian fare delights in southwest Reno

The Kitchen Table is not what I expected. Perhaps it was the menu or the fact that the wine list was compiled by Sommelier Nunzio Alioto, but I was expecting something dressed up, dimly lit and perhaps even a bit stuffy. I anticipated big city date night vibes.

What I got, instead, was a café environment with elevated food and an open-kitchen concept—something that feels like it could be tucked onto a street corner in New York’s Soho, in the best possible way.

The Kitchen Table has quality, easy-to-please food. But it doesn’t try too hard. Instead, it lets guests be impressed with its aloofness, a quiet cool really. And that’s the type of eatery Reno could use more of.

This time of year, an early meal—enjoyed indoors or on the outdoor patio—starts best with a craft cocktail. A list of rotating specialties adorns each table, and anything in the Aperol spritz family is sure to please. Beyond that, beers, sparkling wines, reds and whites are all available, many from corners of the world clientele may be unfamiliar with but all food-friendly wines sourced to compliment the menu well.

Tagliatelle aglio olio at The Kitchen Table in Reno, Nev. Image: Eric Marks / This Is Reno

Appetizers are a must. Quick starters meant to share on intimate tables surrounding the restaurant’s centerpiece bar. The food is light and airy, just like the space. Start with marinated olives soaked in savory olive oil and spices, or shishito peppers—a personal favorite. Those both land on the “bites” menu, but larger appetizers are also available, with everything from raviolis to fresh seafood.

The rest of the dinner menu is easy. There’s pizza and handmade pasta, plus salads. There are a few larger entrees including steak and a catch of the day. Everything plays to the seasons as well as the local bounty.

On a warm spring evening, the tagliatelle aglio olio caught my eye. A thin pasta bursting with simple flavors of garlic and chili flakes is light enough to enjoy even if you’re not terribly hungry, and big enough to share if you indulged in appetizers. Fresh shrimp finishes the dish along with a dash of parsley.

With an added kids menu and accessible prices, The Kitchen Table makes for a quality family spot where kids can sip lemonade and sodas, as well, serving many purposes for the neighborhood clientele.

Finish your evening with specialty dessert or drink your dessert. The coffee and tea menu includes French press coffee, espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Or indulge in a tawny port or Moscato to finish your meal on a sweet note.

Details 530 West Plumb Lane, Suite A, Reno, NV 89509

775-384-3959

Tuesday – Saturday 5 to 9 p.m. Website