Free Summer concerts continue with Young Dubliners

It’s time to bring live rock and roll back into people’s lives and the Young Dubliners are just the band to do it.

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the 6th in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, July 9, we are honored to bring Young Dubliners back to Carson City. After thirty years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the boys have begun work on their tenth studio album while simultaneously launching the 2022 limited summer and Fall tour.

Although the Young Dubliners sound is most commonly called ‘Celtic Rock’, that label can often be misleading. The Irish influence is certainly there, but it’s not the only influence that bursts through on their albums or live shows. After all, several of the band members have no Irish roots of any kind. “That was always the idea”, explains Roberts “The sound was intended to be a hybrid because we all come from different backgrounds. Even though I am from Ireland, a lot of the music I listened to growing up wasn’t Irish at all, but when I got here, I got homesick and developed a new appreciation for Irish Music. In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with.

Opening for Young Dubliners is Six Mile Station, a fantastic folk and rock infused band and a Reno favorite. At the end of the concert, viewers are invited to view the fireworks that will be launched at Mills Park, just a few miles away.

Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. Whitney Myer will headline July 16, followed by Tropa Magica, The Vindys, Bad Mother Nature, Grammy Nominee Danielle Nicole, Eddie 9V, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert seriesat what is now, The Change Companies stage in 2021. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking.

Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org.

